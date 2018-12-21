NEW YORK POST:

A police officer in Louisiana allegedly filmed himself having sex with animals, including at least one he kept as a pet, state police said.

Terry Yetman, a 38-year-old officer in Bossier City, surrendered to police Wednesday after an investigation that was launched in August led to search warrants being obtained for some electronic devices, Louisiana State Police announced Thursday.

Detectives then found pornography involving sexual acts with an animal on the devices. Yetman voluntarily surrendered after learning warrants had been issued for his arrest.

He was later booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Correctional Center on 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.

Additional charges are possible, state police officials said. Exactly which animals were allegedly victimized by Yetman was not specified by authorities, but a state police spokesman told The Post that one of the animals owned by the officer has been rescued and is safe.

“This investigation is very active and ongoing with additional charges possible,” Trooper Glenn Younger wrote in an email.

Yetman, who has been employed by the department since 2014 as a patrol officer, was placed on administrative leave by the Bossier City Police Department after police brass learned of the ongoing investigation in November, the Shreveport Times reports.