An off-duty police officer who stepped in to help a woman who claimed her phone had been stolen was attacked by a group of teenagers at a busy outdoor shopping center in California on Black Friday.

The assault – which was captured on video – happened around 8 p.m. at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville, located next to Oakland. The Emeryville Police Department said Monday a woman seen in surveillance video wearing white clothes approached a group of teenagers and accused them of taking her cellphone minutes earlier.

“She confronted them asking for her phone back. During the confrontation, the juveniles got aggressive with the victim and began to assault the victim,” Emeryville Police Detective Jaime Pardo told reporters.

After spotting the commotion, a California Highway Patrol officer – who asked to only be identified as Greg B. – approached the group and tried to secretly take photos until one of the girls in the crowd noticed what he was doing.

“The group then turned toward him and became violent with him,” Pardo said.