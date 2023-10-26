O’Donnell: The First SEAL Survived Mauthausen Concentration Camp and Brought His Captors to Justice

Jack Hendrick Taylor was America’s first Sea, Air, and Land commando who pioneered operations core to the U.S. Navy SEALs.

At the outbreak of WWII, the thirty-two-year-old Taylor had been a practicing orthodontist in Hollywood, California. Far removed from his professional life of fixing teeth, Taylor was a man of action and master of the sea, who possessed expert boat-handling skills and brought with him a lifetime of experience and adventure, making him the perfect fit for a new branch within the Office of Strategic Services – the Maritime Unit (MU).

Charged with executing maritime operations and sabotage behind enemy lines during WWII, Jack Taylor emerged as one of the unit’s earliest and most remarkable members. Taylor was pivotal in testing the Lambertsen Amphibious Respiratory Unit (LARU), an advanced underwater rebreather developed by the OSS and key to covert underwater missions. He was also a founding member and pioneer in the first Underwater Swimmer Group. These innovations in tactics and technology laid the groundwork for future Navy SEAL and U.S. Army Special Forces underwater operations.

