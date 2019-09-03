DAILYMAIL.COM

Seth Aaron Ator, 36, was fired from his trucking job with Journey Oil Field Services on Saturday, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke revealed on Monday

Gerke said both Ator and the company called 911 after the firing but that Ator was gone by the time police showed up

Ator then allegedly called an FBI tip line and made ‘rambling’ statements

He was was stopped 15 minutes later by Texas state troopers for failing to signal a lane change on Interstate 20 between Odessa and Midland

Ator opened fire on one of the troopers and fled, shooting passers-by and vehicles at random in a rampage that left at least seven dead and 22 injured

He was shot and killed dead by law enforcement outside a movie theater

Police said that they are still unsure why Ator became violent

Seth Ator, 36, is pictured above. He has been identified as the gunman who went on a shooting rampage in western Texas on Saturday that left at least seven people dead and nearly two dozen wounded

