Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the expulsion of two Black legislators from the Tennessee House of Representatives was part of a larger Republican-led “fascist takeover of our statehouses.”

AOC: I think this is about the fascist takeover of our State Houses that Republicans have invested in over the last several decades. This is about disenfranchising Democrats in states where there are extreme levels of voter suppression. It was deeply about racism pic.twitter.com/lKNBLA1HEA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2023

Cooper said, “I wanted to ask you about what we saw in Tennessee last night. Three legislators who took part in a protest on the floor of the statehouse, not with protesters, but on the actual floor. They had a bullhorn which clearly a violation of the rules of decorum. Not something legislators normally do, or would, you know, make sense to have legislators do for good order of actually hearing people’s arguments? That being said, the punishment for two of them was to be expelled. How do you see that? Do you think that really was about the rules of decorum or something else?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “We know that that it absolutely was not.”

She continued, “This is about the fascist takeover of our state houses that Republicans have invested in in the last several decades.”

