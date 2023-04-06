Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) perpetuated the falsehood that Donald Trump Jr. was “threatening” the family of the judge overseeing his father’s case in New York.

Ahead of former President Donald J. Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, reports surfaced indicating that Loren Merchan, the daughter of Acting Justice for the Supreme Court in New York County Juan Merchan, is the president and partner of a digital agency that took the “Biden-Harris” campaign on as a client in 2020. Breitbart News highlighted that Loren Merchan’s archived LinkedIn page shows she also worked as the “Director of Digital Persuasion” for Harris’s 2020 campaign.

Trump Jr. shared the Breitbart News article, which bore a lead image of the father and daughter, to Twitter and Truth Social. Outrage ensued as the likes of Washington Post lead fact checker Glenn Kessler falsely claimed that Trump Jr. and Eric Trump posted “photos” of Loren Merchan rather than news articles and asserted it was “obviously intended to intimidate.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk later suggested placing a label on accounts like those of Kessler, stating they are “frequently posting incorrect information,” as Breitbart News reported.

