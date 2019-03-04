NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter on Monday night to once again defend Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over the comments she keeps making about Israel — which have been deemed anti-Semitic by many, including fellow Democrats.

Responding to a tweet from California Rep. Juan Vargas, who blasted Omar earlier in the day, the New York lawmaker said: “I‘m curious if Rep. Vargas will further explain his stance here that it’s unacceptable to even question US foreign policy.”

“Plenty of Dem members have asserted that discussion + debate on this issue is fair and merited,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Is this stance a departure from that?”

Omar, 37, has been catching a lot of flak recently for suggesting that US politicians are being forced to “pledge allegiance” to Jewish leaders, among other things.

Her latest insinuation came Sunday and was in response to a tweet from New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey — who said she was “saddened that Rep. Omar continues to mischaracterize support for Israel.”

“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” Omar tweeted.

People on both sides of the aisle have criticized the Muslim lawmaker for her comments, as well as other things she’s said about Israel in the past — including a claim that its relationship with the US was “all about the Benjamins.”