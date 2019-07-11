NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her war of words with Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night, calling the Speaker of the House “outright disrespectful” for criticizing women of color.

The Bronx Democrat was reacting to Pelosi’s repeated attempts at reigning in some of the more left-wing members of her caucus and chastising the freshman reps for tweeting too much.

“When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post.

“But the persistent singling out — it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful — the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”