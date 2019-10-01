WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Remember the Green New Deal? Well, as it turns out, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was just getting started.

The New York Democrat recently released a new platform, the Just Society legislative package. The proposal includes five bills and one resolution. Its goal is to “build a just society to protect our communities and uplift our neighbors” and do so by “combat[ing] the greatest threats to our country, our democracy, and our planet: economic inequality and climate change.”

Taken in its entirety, Ocasio-Cortez’s Just Society platform is a mix of pie in the sky utopian rhetoric and bad socialist policy. Policymakers should reject such an idealistic and collectivist approach to governance out of hand.

The very basis of her anti-poverty plan is absurd. The first bill in Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal, the Recognizing Real Poverty Act, would instruct the federal government to reevaluate the official poverty line to include geographical variations and “needs,” such as internet access. The socialist congresswoman has said she thinks the poverty line should be as high as $38,000 in annual salary. This would triple poverty overnight, classifying many working-class, self-sufficient Americans as if they were in dire need of government intervention.

Besides, the poverty line doesn’t even indicate whether or not someone is actually living in poverty, because it doesn’t count government benefits. So Ocasio-Cortez is saying that someone earning nearly $40,000 before any government benefits should be classified as “poor,” and, likely in her mind, thus entitled to even more handouts.