NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still spinning tales about her home.

Her spokesman on Sunday insisted she moved to new digs in mid-February.

But the kitchen seen in a cooking video Ocasio-Cortez posted to Instagram Sunday night matches the one in other cooking videos she posted on Nov. 9 and Dec. 27.

So how could she have moved to her new place two weeks ago if she was apparently already living there last fall?

Her home base became a hot topic after The Post revealed that despite her claim of having lived for years in her dad’s Parkchester condo, residents of the building said they never saw her there, and the postman said her mail piles up for months at a time.

The Democrat ducked a Post reporter who tried to get an answer at an event last Saturday. The next day, her spokesman, Corbin Trent, told The Daily Mail that she continued to live in her late father’s condo.