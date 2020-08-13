Trending Politics:

It turns out that the Democrat establishment isn’t nearly as impressed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she is with herself.

The sensational socialist may have been expecting to land a high-profile speaking slot at next week’s scaled-down convention but ended up with a meager sixty seconds and only via a pre-recorded video message.

Even before the official speaking lineup was released there was buzz that AOC would be snubbed as the party moved to more conventional Democrats and RINO Never Trumper John Kasich.

Not only is Ocasio-Cortez’s canned convention speech severely abbreviated but she will be a part of an ensemble of Latino voices making the case for the obviously senile Joe Biden.

It is hardly the keynote speech that her followers envisioned for the ideological driver of the socialist Green New Deal as well as Bernie Sanders’ prized prodigy.

The temperamental Twitter diva took to her favorite platform to whine about being given such a minuscule role by posting a snippet of a poem bemoaning the DNC’s allocation of “only a tiny little minute.”

