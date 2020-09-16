Just the News:

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that we can have, in some cases, very large disagreements — it doesn’t mean that we’re trying to undermine the party or undermine each other,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Just the News.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said former Vice President Joe Biden is not progressive enough in multiple policy areas but predicted that he “likely” can be pushed further to the left once he’s elected president.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a former Democratic presidential candidate, is reportedly concerned Biden is not progressive enough at this point in the campaign, and Ocasio-Cortez said she agrees with that assessment.

“Of course I do,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “We’re different people, and clearly I, in the primary, one of the reasons why I was supportive of Senator Sanders was because of how progressive his stances are, but, you know, the primaries are over, and right now what is most important is to make sure that we ensure a Democratic victory in November and that we continue to push Vice President Biden on issues from marijuana to climate change to foreign policy.”

Ocasio-Cortez is optimistic that her party’s progressive wing can push Biden to the left.

“I think, overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues,” she told Just the News in an interview Tuesday on Capitol Hill. “I think foreign policy is an enormous area where we can improve; immigration is another one.

