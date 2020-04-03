The Washington Times

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared Friday that inequality is a preexisting health condition and that minority and low-income communities should receive coronavirus relief in the form of reparations. “COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities,” the New York democratic socialist tweeted to her 6.6 million followers. “Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. “Inequality is a comorbidity,” she wrote. “COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES