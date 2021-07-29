Breitbart:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threatened Wednesday to tank the $3.5 trillion reconciliation infrastructure package over Democrats excluding “members of color from negotiations.”

“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on… infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment,’” Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a quote from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) that states she does not fully support the infrastructure package:

“Sen. Kyrsten Sinema doesn’t support Democrats’ $3.5 trillion bill, clinches bipartisan infrastructure deal,” Arizona Republic‘s political editor originally tweeted.

“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months,” Sinema continued in a statement, “I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also was unhappy with Sinema’s comments, tweeting it is “Time for the White House to play hardball.”

“We didn’t elect Sinema as President and we won’t let her obstruction put a Republican in the Oval Office in 2024. It’s the reconciliation bill or GOP controlling every level of government again, period,” she stated:

Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib’s worries over Sinema’s statement come as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is writing the $3.5 trillion package, due in August, which will reportedly include items such as expanding Medicare, amnesty, global warming initiatives, and subsidized racial equity and environmental justice initiatives.

