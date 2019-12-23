Occasional-Cortex tells crowd at Bernie rally America is ‘not an advanced society’, it’s ‘FASCISM”

RIGHT SCOOP:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on the stump this weekend for Bernie Sanders. And at a rally in California that also featured Cornel West, AOC talked a little bit about America.

And not in a good way.

It basically speaks for itself. In the full speech, she bashes imperialism, then just seconds later says we have to establish justice “abroad” so .. figure that one out. She also basically calls for revolution, says the “movement” has to “take it to the streets.”

