Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on the stump this weekend for Bernie Sanders. And at a rally in California that also featured Cornel West, AOC talked a little bit about America.

“What we’re living in right now is not an advanced society.”



“It is fascism, what we have, what we’re evolving into, as well.” pic.twitter.com/DlkijvidDG December 23, 2019

And not in a good way.

It basically speaks for itself. In the full speech, she bashes imperialism, then just seconds later says we have to establish justice “abroad” so .. figure that one out. She also basically calls for revolution, says the “movement” has to “take it to the streets.”