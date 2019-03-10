WASHINGTON FREE BEACON

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., NY) suggested the current state of America is “garbage” and argued former president Ronald Reagan stirred up conflict between white Americans and minorities during an appearance at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas on Saturday. Ocasio-Cortez referred to America’s current state as garbage while being asked about the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and a $15 minimum wage. “I think the thing that is really hard for people to sometimes see is that when we are on this path of a slow erosion and a slow, slow, slow, just like move away from what we’ve always been, we’ll be a hundred miles, you’ll, you know you won’t even realize that you’ve drifted a hundred miles,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So, when someone’s talking about our core, it’s like oh this is radical, but this isn’t radical, this is what we’ve always been.”

