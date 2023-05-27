A Queens town hall hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday descended into chaos, with some of her constituents calling the congresswoman a “piece of s–it.’

“American citizens before migrants,” a man holding small American flags yelled as he approached the congresswoman, according to footage recorded by Freedom News TV.

“Where are you on the migrant issue? You’re a piece of s–t,” he continued shouting.

The 33-year-old congresswoman laughed off the incident, responding, “OK,” as the man was escorted out. But it appeared to be just the first of many interruptions to come.

The protesters took issue with Ocasio-Cortez’s support for US funding for Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces, her positions on the border crisis and her support for raising the debt ceiling.

“Stop funding this war, there’s a lot of communities that need help and need that money,” another woman shouted as she was ushered out of the auditorium in Corona.

