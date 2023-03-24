During the House debate on a parental rights in education bill, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke about Bill HR5 on Thursday to protect parental rights, saying that schools should be able to keep the gender identity of children a secret from their parents.

She claimed the legislation “forced the outing” of school children before they are ready.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that this “forced outing” of school children before they are ready, potentially causing harm to their mental health, ignoring parents rights as regards the education of their children.

“To say and speak about government reach and freedom, this Republican bill is asking the government to force the outing of LGBT people before they are ready,” said Cortez.

The question of whether schools should keep gender identity of students secret from parents has already been answered in many states, such as California and New York, both of which have determined that parents do not have a right to know if their children are attempting to change sex.

