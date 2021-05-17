Yahoo Finance:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks someone needs to cut colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene off.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the New York Democrat, 31, said she was familiar with attitudes like the one Greene, 46, displayed earlier this week when the Georgia Republican pursued and yelled after her in a verbal confrontation on Capitol Hill.

But Ocasio-Cortez said that behavior usually came from the drunk patrons she had to toss out of the bars she worked at in New York City before entering Congress.

“I used to work as a bartender,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Hill. Referring both to Greene and another Republican lawmaker who accosted her last year, she said: “These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time.”

Her quip comes after tensions between her and the theatrically divisive Greene boiled over.

Greene “shouted ‘Hey Alexandria’ twice in an effort to get her attention. When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her,” the Post reported, citing two staffers who witnessed the incident.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted, according to the Post. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” (Antifa is an umbrella term for a broad array of leftist and anti-fascist groups, some of whom are militant. Ocasio-Cortez, whose progressive politics are often criticized by Republicans, is not affiliated with them.)

The Post reported that Ocasio-Cortez did say something to Greene at one point, though the reporters could not hear her words.

