New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the United States as a “brutal, barbarian society” for the “vast majority of working-class Americans.”

As Ocasio-Cortez was discussing certain policies she wishes Congress would adopt to combat the coronavirus, including canceling rent payment and reforming healthcare, she blasted the U.S. as a “barbarian society.”

“Healthcare is a human right. You shouldn’t get better healthcare because you have a higher position in work. Everyone should be able to have dignified access to healthcare,” she began.

“This is supposed to be the richest society in the world,” she said. “And I think what this crisis is showing us is that this is only a rich society for a very small amount of people. And it is a brutal, barbarian society for the vast majority of working-class Americans.”

