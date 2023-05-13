Following the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday night, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to demand easier access to employment for illegal immigrants.

“New Yorkers & small businesses have made clear that we are ready to employ our migrant neighbors,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“And our newly arrived NYers have stated clearly that they want to support themselves safely. Let’s get it done. We are asking the Federal gov to grant us work authorizations,” she added.

According to Axios, Ocasio-Cortez is leading a group of New York Democrats in demanding that President Biden find ways to allow asylum seekers to access work permits faster.

The group of 13 Democrat lawmakers is asking that Biden use different immigration authorities to avoid rules that prevent asylum seekers from getting work permits until they have been in the US for around six months.

“Many asylum seekers want to work,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter. “We ask that your administration support the many states, cities and communities enthusiastically welcoming asylum seekers across this country.”

While Biden himself can’t change the 180-day rule, he could use parole to allow people to begin working within that window of time. According to Axios, ” Parole is a discretionary tool the government can use to allow people to enter the country, often for humanitarian reasons.”

