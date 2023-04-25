Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a representative of the U.S. government, cheered the “deplatforming” of conservative media figure Tucker Carlson, saying that “deplatforming works” and “is important.”

“Deplatforming works, and it is important and there you go. Good things can happen,” she said in a video on her Instagram account, after news broke that Tucker Carlson was out at Fox News.

She also claimed Tucker was responsible for death threats to her office and “plenty of people across the country,” saying:

Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. What I will say though, is well, I’m very glad that the person that is arguably responsible for the some of the largest driving some of the most amounts of death threats and violence threats not just to my office, but to plenty of people across the country.

She did express concern that he would eventually find a new platform, comparing him to an evil Marvel villain.

“I also kind of feel like I’m like waiting for the cutscene at the end of a Marvel movie after all the credits have rolled, and then you see like the villains like hand reemerge out to grip over like the end of a building or something,” she said.

