Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raged after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) rolled back coronavirus restrictions in the state, including the mask mandate, on Tuesday, warning that the move “endangers the entire country and beyond.”

“93.2% of Texans aren’t fully vaccinated. The state just endured one disaster worsened by selfishness + denial of basic science, and now conditions are being set for another,” the far-left Democrat said, expressing outrage over the governor’s decision to roll back the statewide mask mandate, which had been in effect since July.

“Repealing the mask mandate now endangers so many people, especially essential workers & the vulnerable,” she continued, warning that reopening the state “endangers the entire country and beyond.

“We are in a pandemic. We know that COVID spread isn’t neatly contained by state borders, and explosions in COVID cases can increase the likelihood of new COVID variants to develop or spread to new places,” she added. “It’s dangerous”:

This endangers the entire country and beyond. We are in a pandemic. We know that COVID spread isn’t neatly contained by state borders, and explosions in COVID cases can increase the likelihood of new COVID variants to develop or spread to new places. It’s dangerous. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2021

