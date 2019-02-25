THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posed a question to her supporters during a streaming conversation from her kitchen Sunday night: “Is it okay to still have children” in spite of global warming?

AOC takes a shot at Dianne Feinstein, suggests her proposals are "frankly going to kill us"pic.twitter.com/CabK4i0GmS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 25, 2019

There is a “[s]cientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult, and it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question,” Ocasio-Cortez said before going on to ask, “Is it okay to still have children?”

“Not just financially because people are graduating with 20, 30, $100,000 worth of student loan debt, and so they can’t even afford to have kids and a house, but also just this basic moral question, like ‘what do we do?’” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

“And even if you don’t have kids, there are still children here in the world and we have a moral obligation to leave a better world for them,” Ocasio-Cortez said.