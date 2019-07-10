NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been feuding with Nancy Pelosi over progressive issues and the use of social media, said she thinks the House speaker assigned her to a number of committees “to keep me busy.”

“I was assigned to some of the busiest committees and four subcommittees,” ​the outspoken first-year lawmaker said on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” on Tuesday. “So my hands are full. And sometimes I wonder if they’re trying to keep me busy.”

​The New York Democrat’s interview came after Pelosi mocked Ocasio-Cortez and her freshman progressive colleagues — Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — for their Twitter-based influence after they voted against an emergency aid package for the southern border.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi told the New York Times in an article published Sunday. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”​