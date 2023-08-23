OCCASIONAL-CORTEX MEETS WITH LATIN AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY COMMUNISTS

A delegation of “progressive” Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) met with Colombian radical leftist President Gustavo Petro on Monday on the last leg of a tour of friendly socialist governments in Latin America. During the encounter, Petro proposed to build an “alliance for life and nature” with the group and a “change of the economic system” to overcome “climate change.” Colombia was the last stop on the Democrat delegation’s weeklong Latin American tour sponsored by the Washington-based Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) think tank. The lawmakers also visited Brazil and Chile, where they held meetings with far-left Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Brazilian government officials.

Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly accompanied by fellow Representatives Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Gregorio Casar (D-TX), Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL), and Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) Chief of Staff Misty Rebik. The Latin American trip, according to Ocasio-Cortez, sought to “tackle issues of migration, climate, and democracy” by holding encounters with three of the region’s far-left governments. Petro is Colombia’s first leftist president in history. During his meeting with the Democrat delegation held at the Casa de Nariño presidential palace, the former member of the Marxist M19 guerilla and staunch enemy of oil and coal proposed to form an “alliance for life and nature as the axis of unity,” adding that a change of the “economic system” is necessary to fight off “climate change.”

