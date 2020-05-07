BREITBART
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday said former Vice President Joe Biden could run on a more progressive platform because, like “Santa Claus,” Biden has a “soothing effect” on more “traditional voters.”
“I think the fact that he is an older white man kind of has a Santa Claus soothing effect on a lot of traditional voters,” she told the New York Times. “I’m convinced that Biden could essentially adopt Bernie’s agenda, and it would not be a factor — as long as he continued to say things like malarkey. And just not be Trump.”
Last week, Ocasio-Cortez told Vice News that Democrats would be better off not giving up their leverage so easily to Republicans and be more “uncompromising” while painting Republicans and the Trump admin