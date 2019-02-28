LYING HYPOCRITE OCCASIONAL-CORTEX LASHES OUT AFTER SHE’S SEEN WITH STAFFER CHOMPING ON HUGE HAMBURGER

THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Less than a week after raging against cow farts and urging Americans to stop eating so many hamburgers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was caught oozing with hypocrisy.

On Tuesday night, an image scorched across Twitter showing Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sitting down for dinner together.

While sitting no more than a foot away, Ocasio-Cortez watched as Chakrabarti ordered a hamburger and chowed it down right in front of her.

Conservative Caleb Hull also shared a close-up image showing that her chief of staff was definitely eating the one specific food that she wants Americans to stop eating.

