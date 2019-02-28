THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Less than a week after raging against cow farts and urging Americans to stop eating so many hamburgers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was caught oozing with hypocrisy.

On Tuesday night, an image scorched across Twitter showing Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sitting down for dinner together.

While sitting no more than a foot away, Ocasio-Cortez watched as Chakrabarti ordered a hamburger and chowed it down right in front of her.

So @CalebJHull is posting pictures of @AOC Ocasio-Cortez out to dinner with her Chief of Staff, he’s having a hamburger pic.twitter.com/ZcS5r1E7Co — Honorable J Minear (@MinearNY) February 27, 2019

Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? smh pic.twitter.com/sJanAC1Oz2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

Conservative Caleb Hull also shared a close-up image showing that her chief of staff was definitely eating the one specific food that she wants Americans to stop eating.