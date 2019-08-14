Daily Caller

Only 10 people who live within Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district have been recorded making donations to her reelection campaign in 2019, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of available Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Ocasio-Cortez outraised all other 87 freshmen representatives in the first half of 2019 in individual contributions, but the New York Democrat came in second-to-last place in terms of reported itemized contributions from the people she represents.

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also rank among the lowest-performing freshman representatives in terms of reported financial support from people who live within their districts.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has outraised all other freshmen representatives so far in 2019, but nearly all of her reported contributors to her reelection campaign live outside her congressional district, a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings found. Ocasio-Cortez’s reelection campaign has reported receiving contributions from just 10 individuals living within her district in the first half of 2019, according to its Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings. The FEC only requires that political campaigns disclose the names and addresses of individuals who contribute over $200 to their campaigns during an election. Campaigns report their big-dollar donors to the FEC in what’s called itemized contributions. The $1,525.50 Ocasio-Cortez received from her New York constituents represents less than 1% of her campaign’s itemized contributions reported to the FEC in the first half of 2019. The known monetary support Ocasio-Cortez’s reelection campaign has received from the people she represents is minuscule compared to the 88-member freshman class of the House of Representatives.

