Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continues to insist the Trump administration is operating “concentrations camps” along the U.S.-Mexico border where migrant children are housed, claiming Wednesday that the country has a long history of doing so.

“The US ran concentration camps before, when we rounded up Japanese people during WWII,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. It is such a shameful history that we largely ignore it.” The self-avowed Democratic-socialist continued: “These camps occur throughout history. Many refuse to learn from that shame, but here we are today. We have an obligation to end them.”