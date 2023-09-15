Occasional-Cortex HECKLED by furious New Yorkers over migrant crisis

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was drowned out by New Yorkers furious at the migrant crisis that has erupted in the city.Protesters shouted ‘close the border’ as the ‘Squad’ member tried to address the press outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan. She was part of a group of Democratic protesters who had to end a press conference early because they were drowned out.The Roosevelt Hotel has become the center of the migrant scandal in the Big Apple.’My name is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I’m here alongside Representative Adriano Espaillat, and we’re incredibly thrilled and excited to be here,’ the congresswoman began. ‘Close the border! Close the border! Respect the constitution AOC! I am your constituent!’ one man shouted over the congresswoman’s speech into a megaphone.’What we seek to do is to make sure that all the resources are necessary and that we are joining with the city and state,’ she said, as the man with the megaphone shouted: ‘Illegal immigration is not right! Respect the constitution, close the border!’

