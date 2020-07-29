PJ Media:

It must be exhausting for radicals to be always outraged about everything. I don’t know about you, but it would get real boring real quick to have to respond to everything that happens in American society as if the world were teetering on the brink of destruction. Me? I’d just say “Let the world blow up” and then get back to my grilled cheese sandwich. So I guess I don’t have what it takes to be a serious, committed activist/revolutionary.

The New York City Police Department is being accused of kidnapping an innocent woman off the streets and tossing her into an unmarked SUV. It outraged the ACLU. It outraged Black Lives Matter.

And it outraged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who got the vapors because, well, the ACLU apparently said to get hysterical.

“This is not a drill. There is no excuse for snatching women off the street and throwing them into unmarked vans,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, retweeting a post from the American Civil Liberties Union that showed footage of the encounter.

The first-term congresswoman added: “To not protect our rights is to give them away. It is our responsibility to resist authoritarianism.”

“Our civil liberties are on the brink,” she wailed. Meanwhile, the ACLU made it “Breaking News.”

The ACLU wrote:

“BREAKING: We’re receiving reports that at least one protester was abducted off the streets today by unmarked “officers” — this time in New York City. These dangerous, abusive, and indefensible actions must stop. Law enforcement must be held accountable.”

If you listen closely you can almost hear the jackboots echoing off the ancient cobblestones of New York City. Well, maybe not cobblestones. And they aren’t ancient. But AOC can hear them and she is sounding the alarm.

However, according to the LIBERAL constitutional scholar, Jonathan Turley, using unmarked police vehicles is not illegal and it’s not even unusual. In an opinion piece entitled ‘This is Kidnapping’: MSNBC Host and AOC Denounce Use Of Unmarked Van By NYPD In Arrest , Turley writes:

“MSNBC host Chris Hayes even declared that the view below constitutes a ‘kidnapping.’ It isn’t. It is not even illegal or improper to use an unmarked vehicle. The basis for the arrest can be challenged but the rhetoric of the coverage is outstripping the reality of the law.”

PJ Media continues …

First of all, the woman was wanted by the law — perhaps the ACLU never heard of “the law” but it’s all written down for them. Maybe they should glance at it once in a while.

Secondly, the woman wasn’t “abducted” or “snatched” or “kidnapped.” She was arrested using standard police procedure that no one else cares about.

Read more at PJ Media