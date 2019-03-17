NEWSMAX

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is becoming more well-known nationwide but she still carries a negative favorable rating, according to the results of a new poll. Key figures in the Gallup survey released Friday:

41 percent of U.S. adults have an unfavorable view of Ocasio-Cortez, up from 26 percent last September before the 29-year-old was elected to Congress.

31 percent have a favorable view of her, an increase of seven percentage points since September.

50 percent said in September they had never heard of her, but the number has dropped in the new poll to 29 percent.

Among Republicans, Ocasio-Cortez — a self-described socialist — has a net favorable rating of -68 percent. Democrats hold a 41 percent favorable rating of her.

