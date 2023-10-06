Occasional-Cortex demands Biden ‘reverse course’ on ‘cruel’ border wall construction

President Biden’s decision to resume building the border wall he was so strongly against is being ripped by his own party — with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanding he “reverse the course” and stop his “cruel policy.”

The New York Democrat fired off a statement Thursday taking the Biden Administration to task for waiving 26 federal laws to speed up the construction of new sections of the border wall in Texas in a bid to keep migrants out.

“The Biden administration was not required to expand construction of the border wall — and they certainly were not required to waive several environmental laws to expedite the building,” the Bronx and Queens lawmaker stated.

“The President needs to take responsibility for this decision and reverse the course.”

The progressive rep maintained that “a wall does nothing to deter people who are fleeing poverty and violence from coming to the United States.”

