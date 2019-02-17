BREITBART

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) delivered an “inaugural address” in her Congressional District on Saturday afternoon, declaring that issues like the “right to migrate” will not be negotiable. Addressing hundreds of supporters in the Bronx, the freshman lawmaker even had a swearing-in ceremony before uttering mostly platitudes. Defending the Green New Deal after she and her office botched the rollout to much ridicule this week, the Democratic-Socialist claimed that the “Green New Deal is the legislation of indigenous communities in the United states” and many others. “The Green New Deal is the legislation of the residents of Flynt. The Green New Deal belongs to the people of Puerto Rico. The Green New Deal belongs to the coal miners in West Virginia,” she continued. “It belongs to the victims of wildfires in California.”

