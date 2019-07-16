FOX NEWS:

In spirited remarks tinged with open animosity, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., standing side-by-side with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, declared at a news conference Monday on Capitol Hill that “it is time for us to impeach this president” for “openly violating” his constitutional oath.

“The eyes of history are watching us” in this “pivotal moment,” Omar said.

“This is a president who has said ‘grab women by the pu–y,'” Omar continued, as her colleagues stood behind her stone-faced. “This is a president who has called black athletes ‘sons of bit–es.’ This is a president who has called people who come from black and brown countries ‘sh–holes.’ … To distract from that, he’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color. This is the agenda of white nationalists.”

Trump, in fact, called those who kneel during the national anthem “sons of bit–es,” not black athletes generally. And his comments concerning “sh–holes” referred to places, not individuals.