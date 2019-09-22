THE HILL.COM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out Democrats late Saturday for what she called their “refusal” to impeach President Trump. “At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it,” she tweeted. The freshman Democrat’s comments came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), a Democratic presidential candidate, made similar comments Friday evening, tweeting that “Congress had a duty to begin impeachment” against Trump after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report and that Congress “is complicit” by having not already done so. “After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment,” she tweeted. “By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president.”

READ MORE AT THE HILL.COM