Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been spotted outside the Supreme Court calling for people to get “into the streets” shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

She also called the ruling “illegitimate.”

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

AOC’s stunt is in tandem with a mass triggering of liberals across America; it also comes on the heels of abortion activists/militants calling for violent protests in a “night of rage” whenever Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Remember that earlier this month, an armed assassin was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland because he was “upset” over a leaked draft opinion that SUGGESTED the Supreme Court was about to overrule Roe v. Wade.

READ MORE