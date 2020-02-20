BREITBART

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she didn’t believe that billionaires should exist. Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Congresswoman, Mike Bloomberg has spent over $300 million of his own money on his campaign, and the DNC changed the rules about donor threshold to give Mike Bloomberg a space on the debate stage tonight. I personally don’t have a problem with Mike Bloomberg using his own money. I have more of a problem with his positions on — ever-changing positions on stop and frisk and redlining. Do you think he’s trying to buy his way into the presidency?” Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yes, I do. I also think that the power of his money is not disconnected from his stances on stop and frisk because when you have that much money, and you purchase elections, you no longer have that sense of accountability to the people who voted for you.”

