OCCASIONAL-CORTEX avoids question about migrants being housed in Brooklyn school because ‘it’s not in my district’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez avoided questions about migrants following New York City’s controversial decision to shut down a Brooklyn school to house them.The progressive Democrat said what happened was ‘not in [her] district’ on Thursday when a Fox Business reporter asked if she was comfortable with thousands of Brooklyn high school students being kicked out to house migrants this week.James Madison High School students were forced to take remote classes this Wednesday so that 2,000 migrants could stay at Floyd Bennett Field, the school’s gym, ahead of a forecasted damaging storm.The decision sparked outrage among many New Yorkers who said it is further evidence of Mayor Eric Adams prioritizing the thousands of migrants who have descended on the city over tax-paying residents and their families.Ocasio-Cortez had previously slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing them of ‘crimes against humanity’ when the two GOP governors bused hundreds of migrants to Manhattan and Washington, DC.

READ MORE