NEWSMAX:

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is not about to roll out the red carpet for Amazon as it prepares to open an office in New York City.

The 29-year-old socialist tweeted this Friday afternoon in response to a tweet by New York City Councilman Corey Johnson, who was also critical of the online retail giant:

“Nothing Amazon has said or done — including selling facial recognition technology to ICE & its intent to fight against worker unionization — would lead us to believe it could be a good or healthy neighbor for NYC.”

Amazon is expanding its corporate footprint with offices in Long Island City, New York, which is part of the Queens borough, and Arlington, Virginia. Each location will support more than 25,000 jobs.