GRABIEN:

New York’s freshman congressman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced Sunday night she is aligning with Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who is widely considered one of the most prominent anti-Semites in Western politics.

The development will likely present another headache for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is already contending with a series of anti-Semitic scandals among her freshman class of lawmakers.

Sunday evening, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn!



Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

The move drew immediate pushback over Corbyn’s history of inflammatory anti-Jewish commentary.

Progressive writing Elad Nehorai told Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: “I’m a huge huge fan of yours. I hope you’ll take a look at the amount of Jews trying to call attention to Corbyn’s long, documented history of anti-Semitism. The left’s blind spot in this regard can still be fixed. But we need leaders like yourself to listen.”