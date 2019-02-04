Occasional-Cortex announces alliance with prominent anti-Semite

GRABIEN:

New York’s freshman congressman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced Sunday night she is aligning with Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who is widely considered one of the most prominent anti-Semites in Western politics. 

The development will likely present another headache for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is already contending with a series of anti-Semitic scandals among her freshman class of lawmakers. 

Sunday evening, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

The move drew immediate pushback over Corbyn’s history of inflammatory anti-Jewish commentary. 

Progressive writing Elad Nehorai told Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: “I’m a huge huge fan of yours. I hope you’ll take a look at the amount of Jews trying to call attention to Corbyn’s long, documented history of anti-Semitism. The left’s blind spot in this regard can still be fixed. But we need leaders like yourself to listen.”

