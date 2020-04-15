NY POST

Critics are blasting Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for staging a “photo op” Tuesday in the US ZIP code hardest hit by the coronavirus. A small group gathered in the virally blighted neighborhood of Corona, Queens, in AOC’s district, to hear a pitch for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offer funeral assistance. The gathering — convened as officials order ordinary New Yorkers to stay home — gave TV networks an opportunity to shoot footage of the duo, but there was no live feed to allow the event to be covered from afar, let alone a virtual press conference as most public officials have turned to in a bid to reduce exposures. “We certainly all know what AOC looks like. There’s no need to risk everyone else’s safety by dragging folks on your staff and the press out for a photo op,” said Republican City Councilman Joe Borelli of Staten Island.

