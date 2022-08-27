NY Post

They didn’t get high Marx. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad” of left-wing allies will return to Congress as mere “annoyances” next year, with both their size and clout diminished in the wake of Primary Day, pundits told The Post. “The policies that The Squad stood for were never popular and the candidates who tried to mirror those policies are finding themselves out of Congress,” said a senior Democratic Capitol Hill insider, who believes the group will become little more than “gadflies” in a Republican-controlled house come November. The far-left Dems — who cheered defunding the police during the George Floyd riots — suffered blows on multiple fronts. The biggest loser was AOC comrade Rep. Mondaire Jones, who was forced by redistricting to abandon his home base in Westchester County to avoid a fight with Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the powerful boss of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Jones instead chose to run a carpetbagger campaign in Manhattan and Park Slope — only to lose to Dan Goldman by about 5,000 votes. Goldman, a Levi Strauss heir, prosecuted President Trump during his first impeachment trial.

