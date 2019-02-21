NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scolded media outlets for reporting that she lives in a luxury high-rise building in Washington, DC, around the time she and other high-profile Democrats appeared on a hit list compiled by a Maryland man arrested for allegedly planning a mass terror attack.

“Journalists are sharing stories about where I live the same day it’s shared that myself + others were targeted by a mass shooter,” the New York Democrat tweeted late Wednesday. “All this paired w/ amplifying unvetted conspiracy theories. It’s reckless, irresponsible & puts people directly in danger. This isn’t a game.”

Court documents show Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson, who was arrested last Friday, drafted a list of politicians and media members whom he was targeting.

The list included Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, among others.

Hasson, who had an arsenal of 15 firearms in his Silver Spring, Md., home, searched on the internet for “Where in DC do Congress live?” and “Best place in D.C. to see Congress people,” according to police officials.

A number of outlets reported in the past week that the freshman lawmaker, whose congressional salary is $174,000, lives in a tony section of the capital in a building where rents range from $2,000 for a studio apartment to more than $5,000 for a three-bedroom.