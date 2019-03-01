NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among House Democrats who laced into moderates Thursday — threatening to run those who side with Republicans out of office in the 2020 primaries, according to a new report.

The hard-left freshman congresswoman led the charge in a closed-door session, saying some of her moderate colleagues are “putting themselves on a list,” her spokesman Corbin Trent told the Washington Post.

Ocasio-Cortez suggested she would help liberal activists to unseat moderates in the next election.

“She said that when activists ask her why she had to vote for a gun safety bill that also further empowers an agency that forcibly injects kids with psychotropic drugs, they’re going to want a list of names and she’s going to give it to them,” Trent said, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A fed-up Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged unity within the party, advising her colleagues, “We are either a team or we’re not, and we have to make that decision.”

The blow-up was prompted by a House vote Wednesday on a bill that would expand federal background checks for gun sales to gun shows and the internet.

The bill passed 240-190.

But 26 moderate Democrats sided with Republicans in amending the bill to include a provision that requires a notification to ICE if an illegal immigrant wants to purchase a firearm, the Washington Post reported.