NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared President Trump’s border barrier with the Berlin Wall – a Cold War symbol of Communist oppression that divided Germany for nearly three decades. “No matter how you feel about the wall, I think it’s a moral abomination,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a livestream video for her supporters last Friday, according to a report on Fox News. “I think it’s like the Berlin Wall. I think it’s like any other wall designed to separate human beings and block out people who are running away from the humanitarian disasters. I just think it’s wrong.”

Twitter users were quick to give Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described Democratic Socialist, a history lesson.

“Dear @AOC: Let me serve as your private professor here. The Berlin Wall was meant to keep people inside the socialist/communist utopia and stop them from fleeing to the decadent capitalist west,” posted Gad Saad. “So as the New Millennial Lenin, you might want to refrain from using this example.”

“@AOC Keep this up … and in the next election you will be history,” wrote Rajkundra.

The 29-year-old freshman lawmaker was talking to supporters about the criticism that has come her way since she defeated longtime incumbent Joe Crowley in last June’s Democratic primary election. She made her comments the same day Trump announced during a news conference in the Rose Garden that he was declaring a national emergency so he could shift funds from several federal agencies to get $8 billion to build his barrier after Congress approved only $1.3 billion.

While Trump wants to build his barrier to keep migrants from illegally crossing the border, the Berlin Wall was intended to keep people inside East Germany by preventing mass defections to freedom in the west.