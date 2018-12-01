BREITBART:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a Democratic Socialist who won election to Congress in the 2018 midterm election, said on Thursday that she would like a seat on the House Financial Services Committee — a powerful committee that oversees the country’s financial sector.

“I think with our district, we can be ambitious, so we’re kind of swinging for the fences on committees,” Ocasio-Cortez told HillTV. “We might as well ask for something big.”

The Hill reported:

The Financial Services panel is one of the most sought-after House committees. Its members wield significant influence over Washington’s relationship with Wall Street, and the panel offers access to millions of dollars in financial sector campaign donations.

The committee is also is expected to lead several investigations into President Trump’s personal finances, along with potential connections between his businesses and Russian oligarchs.

The Hill noted in its report that the committee is a popular assignment with New York-based lawmakers, but freshmen members are rarely rewarded with a seat.

Ocasio-Cortez also told the Hill that she would also like to join the Energy and Commerce Committee.