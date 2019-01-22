NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview on Monday that she believes a system that allows people to become billionaires is “immoral.”

The New York Democrat made the statement while responding to a question from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Harlem.

“I do think that a system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health is wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She clarified that billionaires themselves are not morally questionable — but the economic system that allows them to grow so wealthy is the problem.