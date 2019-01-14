BIZPACREVIEW.COM

Socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to be wearing out her welcome. In recent weeks she’s faced increasing criticism from not only her fellow congressional Democrats, but even from everyday Democrats like the ones who inhabit Twitter. Take for instance presumed Democrat voter Mike Murphy, who took to Twitter on Saturday to ding the New York congresswoman for spending more time trash-talking versus getting things done. It’s true that the rising 29-year-old Democrat star does spend an inordinate amount of time on Twitter instigating conflicts and then trying to play the victim card afterward. That being said, she was kind enough to reply to Murphy’s tweet without acting like a complete jerk. “This week I cosponsored bills in support of DC statehood (HR51), repeal of PAYGO, comprehensive voting reform (HR1), and a bunch of other things, so it‘s already begun,” she wrote. She added that she’ll soon be dropping her “first original resolution” (a “resolution” is another word for a bill), which she claimed will be “like a mixtape, but with way more nerdy producers.”

